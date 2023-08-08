First modification:
After 48 hours of announcements by the authorities anticipating the arrival of a system of electrical storms on the east coast of the United States, thunder and lightning are already hitting the east of the country. Thousands of people have been left without electricity due to the cuts and numerous flights have been affected by strong winds that have reached up to 128 km/h. Reports Mamen Sala, correspondent for France 24.
#Report #York #Thunderstorms #Strike #East #Coast
Leave a Reply