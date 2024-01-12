





01:51

On January 11, former President Donald Trump presented final arguments in his civil fraud trial, which is taking place in the state of New York. The former president was authorized by the judge to give a closing comment as long as he did not offend judicial officials, nor take advantage of the space for a political speech, something that was not completely fulfilled, since Trump described the trial as “a hunt.” of witches” against him. Mamen Sala report.