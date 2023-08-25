





00:58

The apparent death of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin comes two months after the brief mutiny he started against the Kremlin’s military leadership. The head of the mercenary group was on board the private plane that crashed on Wednesday, August 23 in the Tver region. The Kremlin has not yet officially confirmed his death, but it did deny the accusations that have been made about the possible connection of the Russian president with the incident. Reports Xavier Colás.