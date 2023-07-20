





01:52

In 2024 the by-elections will take place in the United Kingdom. The Labor Party is projected as the favorite before these elections that will be definitive for the current British Government. The chair that generates the most expectation is that of Boris Johnson, former prime minister, who resigned as a member of Parliament on June 9, but who will again be a candidate in 2024 to return to the supreme legislative institution. Reports Luisa Pulido.