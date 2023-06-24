





01:21

The Russian president addressed the inhabitants of his country in a televised statement, in which he accused the Wagner paramilitary group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, of organizing an “armed insurrection” in the south of Russian territory. The news quickly reached Ukraine, who are following the issue closely; President Volodimir Zelenski assured that at this moment, Moscow cannot hide its weakness. Reports Catalina Gómez Ángel, special envoy of France 24.