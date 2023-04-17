





02:01

The Iranian court sentenced ten soldiers involved in the demolition of a Ukrainian plane that was taking off from the Tehran airport in January 2020. The 176 occupants died from two missiles launched at the aircraft. The soldier who pushed the button was sentenced to three years for involuntary manslaughter and another ten for “ignoring security protocols”, the others received between one and three years. Report by Catalina Gómez Ángel, special envoy for France 24.