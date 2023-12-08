





02:01

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for rationing the country’s energy after a power station was bombed; The president did not share the location of the attack, but noted that it caused great damage. This situation is added to the arrival of winter and the blockade of trucks on the border with Poland, the effects of which are already beginning to be felt in Ukraine. Our special envoy, Catalina Gómez Ángel, tells us the details in her report.