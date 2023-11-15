





05:14

From inside the Al-Shifa hospital, currently the target of an Israeli military incursion, some witnesses have managed to communicate with news agencies to narrate what is happening there. This is the case of doctor Ahmed El Mokhallalati who told Reuters he heard “shots inside the hospital” and confirmed that “tanks were moving around.” Janira Gómez Muñoz and Federico Cue Barberena with the account of what is happening this November 15 in the Gaza Strip.