





03:36

A Hamas delegation would be heading to Egypt to analyze the recent truce proposal that would include a three-week ceasefire and the release of prisoners. While these debates are taking place, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that there are 'some red lines that he is not willing to cross.' Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz tell us about the current state of the conflict and the efforts to find a pause.