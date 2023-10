01:45 Israel’s offensive against Hamas redoubled on Friday, October 27. © France 24

While Gaza receives fire from air and land, this Friday, October 27, the collapse of the Internet and telephony was reported due to the bombings. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that it completely lost contact with its operations room in the Gaza Strip and all its officials in the enclave. Report by Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz.