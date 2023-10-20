





04:37

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, was present this October 20 at the Rafah crossing to ask that trucks with humanitarian aid be allowed to enter the Palestinian territory as soon as possible. However, Egyptian authorities indicated that they need more time to repair the roads to Gaza to bring in the long-awaited humanitarian aid. Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz report.