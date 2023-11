03:26 Report from Jerusalem: Israeli Army near Gaza City with military tanks. © France 24

A military siege of Israeli tanks surrounds Gaza City. The constant bombings, which intensify as night falls, mean that there is not a single safe place in the capital of the enclave. Although Hamas tunnels are the overt target of Israeli troops, places such as the Al-Shifa hospital complex have been severely affected by the military siege. Report by Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz.