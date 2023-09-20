





01:44

In the early hours of September 20, a 19-year-old Palestinian died after being shot by the Israeli Army during a military operation in a refugee camp near the city of Jericho. Previously, four people were killed during an Israeli military raid in Jenin. Janira Gómez Muñoz and Federico Cué Barberena, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian territories, report.