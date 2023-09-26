





Representatives of Saudi Arabia arrived this Tuesday, September 26, in the occupied West Bank to meet with the president of the Palestinian authority, Mahmud Abbas, in Ramallah. The two-day visit is the first by a delegation from the Sunni kingdom since the signing of the Oslo accords in 1993 and comes as Riyadh negotiates a normalization agreement with Israel. Janira Gómez Muñoz and Federico Cué Barberena, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian Territories, report.