This Monday, May 15, the Palestinian territories commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba or the “catastrophe”, when the creation of the State of Israel was consummated amid the destruction of hundreds of communities. This day comes with the unprecedented recognition of the date by the United Nations Organization. Report by Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian Territories.