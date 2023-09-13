





01:48

Today marks 30 years since the signing of the Oslo Accords between Israeli and Palestinian leaders. This pact, sponsored by the United States, was presented as the beginning of a path towards the resolution of the conflict, but the optimism of that time is completely far from the current reality, marked by the absence of peace dialogues, constant violence and the expansion of the Israeli occupation. Janira Gómez muñoz and Federico Cué Barberena, France 24 correspondents, report.