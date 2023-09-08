First modification: Last modification:
In Jerusalem, supporters of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu meet in the vicinity of the Supreme Court to defend the controversial judicial reform promoted by the prime minister and that has provoked months of massive demonstrations led by his critics, who consider that it would undermine the independence of powers . Report by Janira Gómez Muñoz and Federico Cué Barberena, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
