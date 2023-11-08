





02:01

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 19 people have died after a new airstrike against a house near a hospital in the Jabalia refugee camp, in the north of the enclave. At the same time, Egypt and Qatar mediate between Hamas and Israel to achieve a temporary ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages. Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian Territories, report.