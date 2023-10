05:00

Following the announcement of a “total siege” on the Gaza Strip by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, which includes the blockade of food, fuel and electricity, Israel carried out a new bombardment in the north of the area, the closest to the border. Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian Territories, report.