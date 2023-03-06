First modification: Last modification:
For the ninth consecutive Saturday, the Israelis showed their discontent with the judicial reforms that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to carry out. Opposing the reform was joined by 37 of the 40 reservists from one of the main Israeli Air Force squadrons, who refuse to train. Report by Janira Gómez Muñoz and Federico Cué Barberena.
#Report #Jerusalem #Israeli #Air #Force #reservists #boycott #judicial #reform #France
Leave a Reply