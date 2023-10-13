





04:20

The Israel Defense Forces called for the departure of all civilians living in northern Gaza, which would imply the mobilization of at least 1.1 million Palestinians, almost half of the population of the Gaza Strip, an eviction that seems impossible. For its part, Hamas asked the population to remain in their place. All this amid the Israeli Army’s warning about preparations for a possible ground offensive. Janira Gómez Muñoz and Federico Cué Barberena, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian Territories, report.