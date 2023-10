01:39 Israel intensified its offensive against Gaza, in response to the Hamas attack, despite international calls to end the bombings. © France 24

This Tuesday, October 10, Israel intensified its attacks on the Gaza Strip. The Hebrew State claims to have attacked more than 250 targets and have killed two senior Hamas officials. The Israeli Army goes on a total and unrestricted offensive on Gaza. Federico Cué Barberena, France 24 correspondent, reports from the field.