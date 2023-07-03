





01:51

Since the early morning of July 3, the Israeli Army has carried out a military operation in the West Bank both by air and by land, the attacks have been carried out with drones and more than a thousand soldiers. The balance is at least 50 injured and eight deaths. The onslaught comes two weeks after an Israeli raid on Jenin left seven Palestinians dead. Report our correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian territories, Janira Gómez Muñoz and Federico Cué Barberena.