



03:11

In the Gaza Strip, seven workers from the NGO World Central Kitchen lost their lives when the vehicle in which they were traveling was hit by an Israeli airstrike. The convoy was leaving a warehouse in the center of the Palestinian enclave after unloading humanitarian aid that had been brought from Cyprus by sea. The Israeli Army said it will investigate the case, while world leaders condemned the incident. Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian Territories, report.