10:57 Report from Jerusalem: Israel declares "state of war" after massive Hamas attack

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on October 7, killing dozens of people and wounding hundreds in a surprise assault. In response, Israel carried out a series of air strikes in the Gaza Strip and issued the order to mobilize its reservists. Our correspondents Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz bring us all the details.