





03:47

Israeli authorities confirmed that 17 people, among around 240 who were kidnapped by Hamas in the surprise attack on October 7, were handed over by the Islamist group to the International Committee of the Red Cross in the last few hours. In exchange, the release of a third group of Palestinians from Israeli prisons is also scheduled for this Sunday, November 26. Report by Natalia Ruiz Giraldo, special envoy to Jerusalem.