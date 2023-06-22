





01:39

Israel carried out the first drone strike in the West Bank since 2006, killing at least three Palestinians. After the attack, the Islamic jihad recognized two of them as its members and vowed revenge; while the Islamist group Hamas assured that the use of drones is a dangerous escalation of the conflict. This is reported by Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian territories.