On the tenth day since hostilities between Hamas and Israel began, Israeli forces continue to bombard the Gaza Strip. The most recent attacks impacted the south of the Palestinian territory, where the only border crossing not controlled by Israel is located. There are urgent shortages of water, food and medicine for thousands of Gazans. Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian Territories, report.