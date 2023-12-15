





The Israeli Army intensifies bombing in the southern Gaza Strip, where there are one million forcibly displaced civilians. One of the attacks occurred near a UN Palestine Refugee Agency school, where at least 33 people were killed. Since the start of the offensive, Israel has killed more than 18,700 Gazans. Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian Territories, report.