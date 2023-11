02:43

Al Shifa hospital, the largest health center in Gaza, suspended its operations due to lack of fuel. The head of surgery at the hospital assured that there is no water, food or medical supplies. With this, 21 of 36 hospitals are now closing their operations. Janira Gómez Muñoz and Federico Cué Barberena, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian territories, report.