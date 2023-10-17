First modification: Last modification:
The regional director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, assured that “there are only 24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left” in the Gaza Strip before there is “a real catastrophe”. Federico Cué Barberena brings us an account of the most current information at the close of the tenth day of the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
