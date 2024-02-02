First modification: Last modification:
The Israeli authorities assure that the Army is concentrated in Khan Younis, but that, upon completing its task in this region, they will head towards Rafah. This announcement generated concern among Palestinians, since, according to the UN, at least 80% of the displaced are in this region. Our correspondents Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz told us the details.
#Report #Jerusalem #fear #Gaza #Israel39s #threat #expand #invasion #Rafah
Leave a Reply