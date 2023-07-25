





02:01

After the Israeli Parliament approved the reasonableness law of Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reform, the protests intensified to the point that the police had to use water cannons to suppress the protesters. There are complaints from civilians alleging excessive force by the authorities and at least 33 detainees. This is reported by Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz, France 24 correspondents in Jerusalem for Israel and the Palestinian Territories.