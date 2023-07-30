First modification:
For seven months, Israelis have come out every Saturday to protest against judicial reform. This Saturday, July 29, the 30th demonstration, is the first since the first reform law was approved. In Jerusalem, many went to the street where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lives to express their discontent with the measure they describe as authoritarian. Report by Federico Cué Barberena and Janira Gómez Muñoz.
