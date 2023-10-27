





05:55

The commissioner general of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, made a call warning about the imminent health crisis that could be unleashed in the enclave if water service and access are not resumed. to medications. Our correspondents Janira Gómez Muñoz and Federico Cué Barberena tell us the details about this claim and the latest Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.