With the slogan of requesting the resignation of five high officials of the justice system accused of manipulation, the streets of the Guatemalan capital are preparing for a day of massive protest. This strike against corruption was triggered as a result of the irregularities presented in the past electoral elections. Report by Andrés Suárez and Aurore Bayout, correspondents for France 24 from Central America.
