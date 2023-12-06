First modification: Last modification:
For the first time, the second draft of COP28 mentions the possibility of a consensus on the elimination of fossil fuels, a progress expected by civil society organizations. However, this option, the most drastic, is not the only one presented in the text. It also offers the alternative of continuing to produce and consume fossil fuels, as long as they have techniques to reduce emissions. Report by María Clara Calle and Marina Colorado.
#Report #Dubai #COP28 #fossil #fuels