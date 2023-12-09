First modification: Last modification:
The third draft of the global balance, which is under discussion at COP28, hosted in the United Arab Emirates, maintained the possibility of eliminating some fossil fuels. This is something new, since two years ago, in Glasgow, it was considered eliminating only the use of coal, a term that was finally replaced by the word “reduce.” Our special envoys, María Clara Calle and Marina Colorado, provide us with more details in their report.
#Report #Dubai #Fossil #fuel #elimination #remains #center #COP28
