The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, asks at the World Economic Forum that his Western partners not forget about the war in Ukraine. During the last few months the focus of attention has been on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but the president revived his conflict with Russia on the agenda, which continues with weakened confrontations without important developments. Report from Davos with our special envoy Daniela Blandón.
