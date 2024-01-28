First modification: Last modification:
The United States and the Venezuelan opposition reacted to the confirmation of the political disqualification, which includes this year's presidential elections, of the opposition member María Corina Machado by the Supreme Court of Justice. Opponents also demanded that the persecution and harassment against social activists and political leaders stop, in addition to respecting the Barbados agreement. Our correspondent Daniella Zambrano reports from Caracas.
