Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro took to the streets of Caracas in a demonstration in support of the results of the last presidential elections in the country, in which the National Electoral Council declared the president the winner. These mobilizations take place in a context in which opposition leaders also called for protests around the world. Our correspondent from Caracas, Daniella Zambrano, tells us more details.
#Report #Caracas #Supporters #Nicolás #Maduro #streets #country
Television Review | The Emily in Paris series describes the Olympic city of Paris in an unimaginative way
Television review|The French-American dialogue of entertainment culture continues in the new season of Emily in Paris, which is just as...
Leave a Reply