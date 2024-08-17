Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro took to the streets of Caracas in a demonstration in support of the results of the last presidential elections in the country, in which the National Electoral Council declared the president the winner. These mobilizations take place in a context in which opposition leaders also called for protests around the world. Our correspondent from Caracas, Daniella Zambrano, tells us more details.

#Report #Caracas #Supporters #Nicolás #Maduro #streets #country