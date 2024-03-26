First modification: Last modification:
The main Venezuelan opposition alliance managed to register its candidacy for the presidential elections. Former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia was registered as the candidate of the Democratic Unity Roundtable party; Until now, the candidate designated by María Corina Machado to replace her, Corina Yoris, has not been able to register. Our correspondent Daniela Zambrano explained to us what's next for the opposition.
