02:29

On Sunday, August 13, the primary elections in Argentina were held where the far-right candidate Javier Milei was the most voted with 30.2% of the votes when 95% of the count was carried out. The ‘outsider’ candidate will face off on October 22 against the right-wing Patricia Bullrich and the official Sergio Massa. Reports Natalio Cosoy, correspondent for France 24.