The leaders of the European Union began this Thursday, December 15, their last summit of the year, focused on support for Ukraine, the energy crisis and security and defense issues. An event marred by the scandal of the former vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, accused of having received money from Qatar to influence the decisions of the institution. Reports Esther Herrera.
#Report #Brussels #announces #ninth #package #sanctions #Russia #France
Peru decrees curfew in 15 provinces; Justice extends preventive detention of Castillo
How did you feel about this article?Government of Peru had already announced a state of emergency across the country due...
Leave a Reply