





01:25

In Serbia, the fifth elections in 10 years are being held, called after citizen protests that followed two armed attacks that left 19 dead, of which 10 were children at a school in Belgrade. Against President Vucic's SNS party, there is a challenge from the SPN, a coalition of a dozen parties united with the aim of defeating the Government. Our special envoy, Irene Savio, reports from Belgrade.