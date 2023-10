01:43 Screenshot. Israel fired on its neighbor Lebanon, amid the escalation of violence in the Middle East. © France 24

Israeli bombings hit cities in southern Lebanon, in response to a new rocket attack by the Hezbollah group, as cross-border violence spreads. Hezbollah said it had fired precision missiles at an Israeli position in response to the deaths of some of its members in Israeli bombings. Our correspondent, Ethel Bonet, reports from Beirut.