In Lebanon, four civilians, including three minors, lost their lives in an attack by the Israeli Army. The Lebanese Prime Minister described the incident as an “atrocious crime” and assured that it will not go unnoticed. At the same time, he announced that his country will file a complaint against Israel before the UN Security Council. The Israeli military said the attack was aimed at “terrorists.” Report from Beirut with our correspondent, Ethel Bonet.