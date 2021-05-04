In the middle of the trial that Epic games argues against Manzana, a internal document from the developer of Fortnite it came to light. This is a presentation that was made in June 2020 on the business review and battle royale plans for 2021.

The document, shared through the site The Verge, shows all the content in which Epic games is working for their video game, or at least what they have in mind.

Many of the things shown have already been fulfilled, such as aspects of TheGrefg Y Neymar for icon series. However, it seems that plans to Fortnite they remain extremely ambitious.

We also recommend: Fortnite: Neymar finally reaches the Battle Pass and so you can unlock it

Is Samus the next addition to Fortnite’s Gaming Legends?

In addition to the status of the battle royale, the presentation released this week shows that the game of Epic games you will receive many more aspects. Among them is that of Samus aran, the protagonist of the Nintendo saga, Metroid.

Samus could be part of the series Gaming Legends, as it is in an image next to master Chief from Halo Y Kratos from God of war. However, aspects of the Microsoft and Sony sagas arrived last season, during the Zero Point event, so perhaps the bounty hunter of Metroid has been left behind.

On the other hand, other popular characters both fictional and real are also mentioned. Such is the case of the basketball player Lebron James, figure of the NBA and who could come along with a special event focused on this sport.

Other characters mentioned are Naruto Uzumaki, The Bride from Kill bill, Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games, John McClane from Hard to Kill, The Rock, Lady Gaga, Arianna grande, among many others.

The document as such is almost a year old, so it could contain inaccuracies about what will happen with Fortnite. Even so, it has many successes in the aspects that have been confirmed lately. We just have to wait to find out if the rest of the list becomes official or if they were left in the inkwell of Epic Games.

Fountain.



