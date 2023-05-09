Judges and counselors often have insufficient insight into the state of mind and wishes of children who are involved in confrontational divorces and who are forced to maintain contact with one of the parents. Measures to restore that contact, such as compulsory supervision or even penalty payments, sometimes miss their target. Decisions on forced access arrangements should be taken more carefully and, if necessary, suspended temporarily to prevent children from being unnecessarily harmed.

That is one of the findings in the study published on Tuesday Judicial instruments for contact problems and loss of contact which was commissioned by the Scientific Research and Documentation Center (WDOC) of the Ministry of Justice.

In recent years, in the House of Representatives, but also among judges and social workers, there has been a call for firmer action against parents who refuse to cooperate in access arrangements for their children. The Parent Alienation expert team, which included family judge Cees van Leuven and remedial educationalist Jurjen Tak, advised in 2021 to warn earlier and enforce more consistently in the event of contact loss (including parental alienation). That line was taken over by then minister Sander Dekker (Legal protection, VVD). The House of Representatives even passed a motion calling for the police to be called in if necessary, if only to warn that parental alienation is not allowed by law.

Read also: ‘If there is a loss of contact between a child and a parent, a red light should go on’



Penalties

The new study maps out the consequences of measures imposed, in particular by judges, if parents do not comply with the agreed visitation arrangements after a divorce. These can be mandatory visitation arrangements, if necessary under supervision, or even penalty payments.

Every year, 48,000 minors are involved in the divorce of their parents, twenty percent of whom have no further contact with either parent.

It is unknown how often the courts are used to enforce that contact, according to the research. Over a period of three months, 91 published judgments were found on Rechtspraak.nl, but the majority of the judgments are not published. Usually a visitation arrangement under supervision was imposed, in addition to fines. Calling in the police to comply with agreements rarely happened. Interviews and surveys among young people, social workers and other parties involved also did not provide a complete picture of the scope of the measures or their effect.

Also read this interview with Frénk van der Linden about his parents’ divorce: ‘We are so terrible at divorce‘



Parental Alienation

“It was difficult to find young people who wanted to talk about their experiences,” says pedagogical researcher Jolien van Aar, who works at the VanMontfoort bureau, which carried out the research. “We now know from the conversations that coercion can also have a negative effect on the children involved. That it can even be harmful to the child, despite the good intentions of social workers or judges. There is too little expertise on parental alienation. It has become clear to us that it may be in the interest of the child, after many attempts to restore that contact, to temporarily suspend it. The expert team advised that such a rest period is obsolete in parental alienation. Our finding is that there is a lack of knowledge to be able to estimate what coercive measures will yield for the young people involved. We spoke to young people who indicated that they wanted to be protected from the burden of the struggle between their parents. First a defined rest period. Only then work on restoring contact.”

Parents call such time out in the study an exacerbation of the problem, because it becomes more difficult to establish contact afterwards. Forced contact would then be a ‘necessary evil’. Caregivers sometimes think the same way. According to Van Aar, it is precisely on a case-by-case basis whether coercion can be effective. “But then primarily with a view to the well-being of the child and only secondarily with a view to complying with the access agreements. This should weigh more in the assessment frameworks of judges. Then a cooling-off period could also be a temporary solution.”

That may take more time and research than is currently the case. “And the judiciary is already heavily burdened. But tailored instruments, more focused on the best interests of the child, can also lead to fewer follow-up proceedings before the court. We don’t say: ‘Let parents who obstruct you go ahead’. However, it is important to think carefully before you act hard.”

Remedial educationalist Jurjen Tak of the Parent Alienation expert team mentioned earlier endorses the conclusion that more expertise is needed. “The lack of expertise, the waiting times in the procedures and the investigation times lead to unnecessary escalations.

Nor have we advocated taking tougher action across the board against uncooperative parents. And a pause in enforcing access rights may be necessary, for three months or so. Provided that time is used for research and guidance. And decision-making at the court takes precedence. In that case, supervised access remains a better alternative.”