The NGO Prisoners Defenders updated this Tuesday (8) the list of Cuban citizens who are imprisoned for political reasons. According to the data, the month of July totaled 14 new arrests carried out by the regime of the dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Compared to data collected from 2018 to July 2021, the last year saw an increase in political arrests in Cuba, with emphasis on the first seven months of this year, which accounted for an average of 17 arrests for political causes each month, three times. more than in the mentioned period.

The increase in arrests came after the protests of July 11, 2021 against the political and economic situation on the island, which gathered thousands of Cubans in the streets of several cities in Cuba.

Most of the 1,047 political prisoners currently in Cuba, according to the NGO, are people from civilian family groups, who have no affiliation to political movements.

In the form of a complaint, the document points out that citizens arrested for some type of demonstration against the regime suffer judicial sentences or limitations on their freedom by prosecutors, without any defense, which violates the right to fair legal process.

Of the more than 1,000 detainees, 35 are minors, 32 of whom are already serving their sentence and three are preventively detained in penitentiary centers suitable for their age group, while awaiting their sentence. The average length of imprisonment is five years.

In June of last year, the Committee on the Rights of the Child at the UN denounced, also through reportthat around 260 adolescents, aged between 16 and 17, are deprived of their liberty each year in conventional prisons within Cuba.

In addition to political prisoners, the NGO also pointed out another 11,000 irregular arrests, for what the dictatorship calls “pre-criminal”. They are people who are arrested without having committed a crime, which is legalized by the new Cuban penal code.

According to the new legislation, the “pre-criminal” is that citizen who “may commit crimes, in the future, for demonstrating disagreement with the norms of socialist morality”. According to the organization, on average, 3,850 people are sentenced to prison for this cause.